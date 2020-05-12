Chance of thunderstorms forecast for Tuesday night, Wednesday in Shuswap

Thunderstorms may be headed Salmon Arm’s way Tuesday night and Wednesday.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast for tonight, May 12, is partly cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening and a risk of thunderstorms. Low, 7C.
For Wednesday, May 13, a mix of sun and cloud is predicted, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of thunderstorms. The high will be 19 with a UV index of seven or high.
Wednesday night will be much the same: partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers in the evening and a risk of thunderstorms.
Leading up to the long weekend and through it, clouds with some showers are expected to prevail.
Thursday, May 14, the forecast is for clouds with a high of 19. Thursday night, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8C.
On Friday, May 15, a mix of sun and cloud is expected with a high of 20. Friday night, cloudy periods with a low of 8.
Saturday, May 16, the forecast calls for clouds and a high of 19, with the temperature dropping to a low of 11 overnight.
On Sunday, May 17, more clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20, going down to 10 overnight.
The forecast for holiday Monday, May 18, is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19.
newsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter