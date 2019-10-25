Happy Friday! Today will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 15 C. Overnight will be clear, becoming partly cloudy before morning with a low of 6 C. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Chance of rain ahead for Friday
Plus a look ahead at the weekend
Happy Friday! Today will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 15 C. Overnight will be clear, becoming partly cloudy before morning with a low of 6 C.
Saturday’s forecast is calling for clear skies with a high of 12 C and an overnight low of 5 C.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 3 C.
Monday is expected to be sunny with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 1 C.
