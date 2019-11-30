Environment Canada says there is a chance of snow Sunday. (THE NEWS/files)

Chance of Flurries in Fraser Valley on Sunday

Environment Canada forecast for Pitt Meadows says chance of snow

There is a chance of snow in the forecast for Sunday afternoon in the Fraser Valley and Vancouver.

Environment Canada is looking at a low of -3 C on Saturday night, followed by a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Sunday afternoon, and a 40 per cent chance of flurries Sunday night. The high will be 3C, and the low zero.

It will warm up in the coming week. Temperatures will rise to a high of 7 C Monday and each day through the rest of the week, with periods of rain in the forecast for Tuesday through Friday.

