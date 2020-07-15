Chan Nowosad Boates bursary to benefit north Island students

The Chan Nowosad Boates Bursary will provide up to 10 awards for a total value of $5,000 per year. (North Island Gazette file photo)

SUBMITTED ARTICLE

Up to 50 students on north Vancouver Island will benefit from a new bursary thanks to a generous donation from Chan Nowosad Boates Inc.

Students in Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Port Alice, Alert Bay, Zeballos and all northern Vancouver Island communities will now have access to $25,000 in new bursaries thanks to the partners at CNB.

“We are very thankful to receive this generous gift that will help students in Port Hardy, Port McNeill and all northern communities on the Island,” said NIC President John Bowman. “The CNB bursaries that were established as part of this donation will help students in need have access to education that will change their lives.”

The bursary is part of a record corporate cash donation of $125,000 to the NIC Foundation from Chan Nowosad Boates that will provide technology and awards to help hundreds of NIC students reach their educational, career and life goals.

Funds will be used for the bursaries as well as to purchase technology, such as laptop computers for students who need them to access digital courses in the wake of COVID-19.

“Chan Nowosad Boates remains a Vancouver Island focused firm, with a significant focus on giving back to the communities and region that has given us so much,” said Derek Lamb, CNB partner. “We are delighted to partner with NIC to improve the accessibility and quality of learning at an already outstanding institution. Our greatest asset at CNB is our team of 5 partners and 45+ team members, a number who have joined us from NIC including two of our partners, and we are proud to invest in education that will benefit all of the communities that we serve.”

The Chan Nowosad Boates Bursary will provide up to 10 awards for a total value of $5,000 per year for the next five years to students who are in financial need and living north of Campbell River.

“The CNB awards will give students a chance to attend post-secondary that they wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said Randall Heidt, Executive Director of the NIC Foundation. “We hear from 80 to 90% of students that they wouldn’t have been able to attend College without the support of donors like CNB.

In other words, Chan Nowosad Boates will be improving the lives of up to 50 students and their families over the coming years and that will have rippling positive impacts on their communities as well. We just can’t thank CNB enough for investing in these students and their communities.”

Chan Nowosad Boates is the largest accounting firm on Northern Vancouver Island with offices located in Campbell River and the Comox Valley and has been serving clients on the Island since 1983. During this time, CNB has grown to be one of the largest independently owned firms on Vancouver Island. Their clients are located all over BC from Haida Gwaii to Vancouver, Whistler and Victoria.

The NIC Foundation supports NIC students through scholarships and bursaries, equips classrooms with current technology and ensures the best possible learning facilities are accessible on the Central and North Island. It envisions a future where every student has the opportunity to pursue post‐secondary education, train for a new career or develop employable skills to support themselves and their families.

To support the NIC Foundation and make a difference in the lives of post‐secondary students, call 250-334-5074 or visit https://foundation.nic.bc.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

North Island Gazette