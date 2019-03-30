Chamberlin wins NDP nomination for Nanaimo-Ladysmith

The NDP was the last party to name its Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection candidate, but hopes Bob Chamberlin is first after voting closes on May 6.

Chamberlin was selected as NDP candidate Saturday at Vancouver Island Conference Centre. Maeve O’Byrne, Lauren Semple and Fred Statham were the other candidates.

The byelection became necessary after Sheila Malcolmson, former Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP, resigned and successfully ran as the B.C. NDP Nanaimo riding MLA candidate.

A nomination party was originally scheduled for early to mid May, but was expedited after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the May 6 byelection date.

Among other byelection candidates for Nanaimo-Ladysmith are John Hirst, Conservative Party of Canada; Paul Manly, Green Party; Michelle Corfield, Liberals; and Jennifer Clarke, People’s Party of Canada.

