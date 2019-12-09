Chamber of commerce wants to check out Nanaimo’s best Christmas lights

Residents and businesses asked to submit their addresses by this Wednesday, Dec. 11

Homes on Cadogan Street, Jingle Pot Road and Churchill Avenue were among the winners in last year’s Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce Christmas light contest. (File photos)

A lot of people in Nanaimo appreciate the extra effort certain homeowners make to bring Christmas spirit to their neighbourhoods.

The Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Nanaimo News Bulletin, wants to put residents’ homes or businesses on the map – the map of not-to-be-missed Christmas light displays.

There are just a couple of days left to submit addresses to the chamber to take part. There’s one category for homes and another for businesses. Judges will do a drive-by and then provide a list of their favourites to the News Bulletin to be published in our annual Christmas light map. To enter the contest, e-mail an address to info@nanaimochamber.bc.ca.

To see a list of the best Christmas light displays from last year, many of which are lit up again this year, click this link.

