Chamber of Commerce Hosts Slo-Pitch Tournament with outdoor open dance

The Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a 12 team slo-pitch tournament this weekend with games slated for Friday night, Saturday and Sunday.

“We are hoping over time to build this tournament so that it becomes a major source of economic benefit for the Creston Valley,” said Chamber manager Vern Gorham. “We are starting small this year with 12 teams, and over time, we hope to attract many more. Each person that comes into our valley spends some money here, and hopefully, after seeing this beautiful paradise live in, will come back and visit often”.

There will be three venues hosting games; Canyon Park, Lister Park, and the Rec Center.

There are three divisions, two fun divisions, and one competitive division. Each division has 4 teams. The competitive division will compete solely at the Rec Centre.

Games begin on Friday night with one game scheduled at 6 PM at each park. Starting up again on Saturday after the triathlon, at 11:30 AM there will be a slate of five games that will run until 7 PM at each park.

Following Saturday’s games, starting at 8 PM, there will be an outdoor dance/concert at Peal- ow’s Your Independent Grocer parking lot featuring live music by Shavers Bench. The people of Creston are invited to come and enjoy the sounds of this live, outdoor event free of charge. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase, and Pealow’s Your Independent Grocer owner Brian Peolow is keeping his store well- staffed for this evening’s fun event!

The games continue on Sunday with the top two teams from the fun divisions facing off against each other in semi-final matches scheduled at 9:30 AM, followed immediately by the fun division final at 11:00 AM.

Following the fun division final, the competitive division final will take place at 1 pm, followed by the awards ceremony. The winning team on the competitive side will finish the tournament with a $1000 first place winner’s prize as well as championship shirts.

All of Creston is invited to come out and watch some great slo-pitch this weekend, as well as the free live music on Saturday night.

Submitted by Vern Gorham | Manager of the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce