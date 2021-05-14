Chamber of commerce for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows hosts Conservative leader

The Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Chamber of Commerce is hosting “A Conversation with the Honorable Erin O’Toole” on Monday afternoon.

The Chamber’s 100 guests will take part in an online Zoom meeting with the Conservative Party Leader, and leader of the official Opposition. Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Marc Dalton will also take part, and there will be a question-and-answer session included.

As of Friday afternoon, 78 of the 100 spots had been taken, said Chamber executive director Flori Chaykowski.

She noted the Chamber is a non-partisan organization. While her group general has a business focus, the “conversation” has been left open to any member of the community.

The 45-minute online meeting will begin at noon.

“To secure Canada’s future we must be focused on rebuilding our economy and safely getting Canadians back to work in every sector and in every region of our country,” said a Chamber release. “Our greatest days are ahead of us, but in order to get there we need vaccines and leadership to support economic recovery. At this event, hear from Hon. Erin O’Toole as he outlines his vision for Canada’s economic future.”

READ ALSO: Erin O’Toole says ‘I didn’t hide who I was’ running for Conservative leader

READ ALSO: Conservatives say record $8.47M raised so far in 2021 as election possibility looms

For more information, or to register, see the Chamber Facebook page.

Chaykowski said Monday’s session will be recorded, then posted on the Chamber’s Youtube channel.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News