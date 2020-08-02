Chamber joins ‘Show Local Some Love’ national movement

The Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows announced it is joining Canada United, a national movement to support local businesses in communities across the country.

As part of the movement, RBC has brought together more than 50 of Canada’s leading brands, business associations and the national Chamber network to rally Canadians to “show local some love” by buying, dining and shopping local.

“The Chamber of Commerce serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows is pleased to support the Canada United movement and help bolster businesses in and around our community,” said executive director Flori Chaykowski.

“Small businesses are the backbones of our local economies and key to thriving communities.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for businesses across the province. Chaykowski said the public needs to continue to support small and medium-sized enterprises, which create jobs, drive innovation and generate wealth for communities across British Columbia. They will play an integral role in helping the province bounce back, she added.

Canadians are invited to join the Canada United movement by buying and dining local, including celebrating and supporting local businesses during the Canada United Weekend from Aug. 28-30.

Canadians are also encouraged to watch the Canada United videos online at GoCanadaUnited.ca, like posts from @GoCanadaUnited on social media and use #CanadaUnited to demonstrate their support. For each of these actions until Aug. 31, RBC will contribute five cents up to a maximum contribution amount of $2 million to the new Canada United Small Business Relief Fund, while working with government and corporate partners to source additional contributions to the fund during the course of the campaign. The Fund will provide small businesses with grants of up to $5,000 to cover expenses related to personal protective equipment (PPE) renovations to accommodate re-opening guidelines and developing or improving e-commerce capabilities.

Small Canadian businesses across the country will be able to apply for up to $5,000 in grant funding. The program intends to support small Canadian businesses of all kinds from across the country. The Canada United Small Business Relief Fund will be administered by the Ontario Chamber of Commerce on behalf of the national Chamber network. Small business owners who are interested in the program can visit GoCanadaUnited.ca to learn more about grant application details, including eligibility criteria, and to apply.

“If there has been one silver lining in all the tragedy and sacrifices of the current crisis, it has been the spirit of collaboration and unity of purpose that has been evident between levels of government, across provinces and across sectors,” said Rocco Rossi, President and CEO, Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

“We are calling on that same unity of purpose with Canada United. Small, local businesses are the heart of our communities, our Main Streets and our economy. Together, it is time to show local some love.”

