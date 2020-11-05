Chamber distributes 800 bags of candy sponsored by local businesses for halloween

Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce organized Pumpkin Time this year instead of the annual Pumpkin Walk. Candy was sponsored by local businesses. (Submitted)

By Lesley Chaisson

Manager, Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce

The Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce would like to thank all the sponsors of the 2020 Pumpkin Time event. This event was a pandemic-friendly alternative to the much loved and missed Pumpkin Walk for this year. Pumpkin Time included three different events.

The first, a Colouring Content encouraged school children to colour and submit colouring pages to be displayed at Integris Credit Union and Your Independent Grocer for a chance to win prizes offered from these two businesses. Secondly, to keep in the spirit of pumpkin carving, the Daniel Lyons Law Corp, Vanderhoof Department Store, Cozy Corner Pizzaria, Bird on a Wire, Medicine Centre, Everything for Ewe, Vanderhoof Department Store, House of Hope, & Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce, opened their store-front window space to display pumpkins carved by members of the community for Halloween Day.

And thirdly, to acknowledge the candy side of Halloween, the Vanderhoof Chamber of Commerce received candy and cash donations from the following businesses: TC Energy, Cheers Country Pub, Daniel Lyons Law Corporation, the Medicine Centre, Everything for Ewe, Your Independent Grocer, Canfor Plateau, Westline Ford, House of Hope, Bird on a Wire, Integris Credit Union, Fitzpatrick’s Bookkeeping, WorkBC, Omineca Glass, Four Rivers Co-op, Omineca Glass, Charles Hutchinson Law Corporation, Glen Dale Agra, A&W, California Dreamin’ and Always Accounts.

These donations enabled the Chamber to create over 800 candy bags that were delivered to schools in Vanderhoof on Oct 30th. Wade Fitzpatrick, Principal of Evelyn Dickson Elementary said, “The kids loved the candy and the prizes!”

Again, the Chamber in Vanderhoof is so pleased to be able to continue connecting businesses to consumers even through these difficult times.

