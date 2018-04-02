Challenging Canoe property going to hearing

The land has been the subject of four previous OCP and zoning amendment applications.

A 14-hectare parcel in Canoe on Park Hill Road NE, outlined in red, is the subject of an application for an approximate 130-lot residential subdivision. The property is just north of Club Shuswap Golf & RV. (City of Salmon Arm diagram)

Zoning and official community plan applications to accommodate 130 residential lots on a Park Hill Road property will go to a public hearing on April 9.

Last week, City of Salmon Arm council gave first reading to both zoning and OCP amendment applications relating to a 14-hectare lot at 6810 Park Hill Rd. NE. The owner, Wilmark Homes Ltd./Homecraft Construction Ltd., is seeking the amendments to permit construction of approximately 131 residential parcels.

The property, adjacent to the Club Shuswap golf course and city-owned park land, has been the subject of four previous OCP and zoning amendment applications. In 1993, an application to rezone the property for a mobile home park was defeated by council, as was a 1994 application to rezone it from A2, rural holding to R1, single family residential. A 1996 application to rezone from A2 to R7, large lot single family, was supported by council, as was a subsequent application to rezone portions of the property from R7 to R1, R4, medium density residential, and R9, estate residential.

The current zoning application includes rezoning the medium and large lot residential zones to single family residential.

“I think when we have the public hearing… we’ll be talking about storm water, we’ll be talking about drainage, traffic plans, connectivity, who is going to build those trails, when will those trails be built?” commented Coun. Chad Eliason. “The last time we discussed this property, which was a long time ago… the residents down below were most concerned about storm water and connectivity.”

Regarding the proposed development, a staff memo notes how the previous application and intended development was not ideal given the topographic limitations of the property. However, “with the current layout, all roads are through roads, the panhandle lots have been eliminated and the two short one-way roads allow the developer to achieve a slightly higher lot count. As with the previous design, however, the smaller residential parcels are limited to the flatter areas of the property and larger parcels are being retained for steeper areas.”

The hearing will take place in council chambers at 7 p.m.

