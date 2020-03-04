Challborn rink wins Duncan Curling Club mixed bonspiel

First-year curler and first-time bonspieler Wayne Hankins lines up a shot during the Duncan Curling Club mixed bonspiel last weekend. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The A event at the Duncan Curling Club mixed bonspiel last weekend was won by the rink of Rodney Challborn, Keri McKinley and Maria and John Elzinga, taking the final 9-8 over the team of Randy McLeod, Joni Leduc, Stephen Wiles and Lori Bell-Wiles. Third place in the A event, sponsored by Farmer Ben’s Eggs, went to the Dean Meikle rink, and Vicki Sjoberg’s rink finished fourth.

The mixed bonspiel ran from Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Glen Harper Curling Centre, drawing 26 teams from all over the Island. A total of 61 games were played over the four days.

The Duncan Iron Works B event was won by Dave and Heather Shorthill, Rod Schneider and Deena Higgins 8-4 over Steve Anderson, Genya Stevens, Dean Ford and Mandi Boettcher. Third place went to the Kevin Lamont rink, and Warren Watson’s rink finished fourth.

The OK Tire C event was won by the rink skipped by Jason Montgomery, with his wife Megan, sister Nicole Montgomery and friend Miles Craig 10-3 over Lou and Trish Oud and Cathie and Burke Montaque. Jim Bangle’s rink placed third, and the Powell River team led by Gord Milne finished fourth.

Winners of the Red Arrow Brewing D event were Gerald Poelman, Fiona and Jim Machell and Shannon Harris 9-5 over Trish Mayea, Jeff Sidhu, Lynn Post and Trent Weir.

The Glen Harper Curling Centre will continue to be busy this week as it co-hosts the BC Masters Curling Championships with Cowichan Rocks in Lake Cowichan. The tournament started on Tuesday and runs until Sunday.