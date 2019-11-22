Chair and vice-chair of Abbotsford’s board of education re-elected

Stan Petersen and Rhonda Pauls became chair and vice-chair in 2018

Both executives on Abbotsford’s board of education were re-elected on Nov. 12.

Stan Petersen and Rhonda Pauls will retain their top spots as the chair and vice-chair for another year, respectively.

Petersen thanked his collegues and congratulated Pauls on her successful re-election in his inaugural address.

“As the Abbotsford School District continues to grow and evolve, we have much to celebrate and many ways to share success,” Petersen said. “We are proud of the growth of our strategic direction, marking progress in many areas, including our board governance. We continue to be committed to providing a world-class, innovative, and individualized educational experience for every student.”

Petersen and Pauls were first elected to the board in 2011 and became chair and vice-chair for the first time in 2018.

Both positions are elected annually.