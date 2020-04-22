Chainsaws stolen from Nordic Ski Lodge

100 Mile House RCMP-GRC responded to 73 calls for service from April 15 to 21, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Some highlights follow:

Prohibited driver

On April 20 at 1:10 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP were on rural patrol when they stopped a vehicle driving along Highway 24 near Lone Butte for speeding. The driver of the vehicle, who is known to police, was a prohibited driver with no licence. The vehicle was impounded for seven days. While the driver and passenger retrieved belongings from the vehicle, officers observed a chainsaw in the trunk in plain view. Situational factors, including that the two persons in the vehicle were known to be involved in property crime, chainsaws having been recently taken during a break-in (file 2020-1115) and the two males having no reasonable explanation for why the chainsaw was in the trunk in the first place, meant the chainsaw was seized for further investigation. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-1124).

Chainsaws stolen from Nordics Ski Lodge

On April 19 at 1:38 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to an alarm along Ainsworth Road at the Nordic Ski Lodge in 100 Mile House. Local RCMP were delayed in their attendance due to a higher priority call. Upon attendance, RCMP located a broken window with an insecure door and several chainsaws reported missing from that location. There are currently no suspects or witnesses. The investigation is ongoing (2020-1115).

Gift cards

On April 16 in the afternoon, 100 Mile House RCMP was continuing an investigation on another matter in the 400 block of Cedar Avenue in 100 Mile House when a bystander showed the officer a bag filled with hundreds of random gift cards as well as pre-paid Visa cards, which the bystander had located abandoned in the complex. The cards had not been activated. The investigation is ongoing with assistance from different agencies (2020-1081).

Stolen truck

While on rural patrol on April 15 at 11:00 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP came across a green truck that had been abandoned in the ditch on Canim Lake North Road near Eagle Creek. Police soon discovered the truck had been reported stolen from 100 Mile House. Severe damage to the side and back window and the ignition was discovered. The vehicle was forensically examined after being returned to the detachment by a tow truck. The investigation is ongoing.

Rural patrols

100 Mile House RCMP and RCMP Central Cariboo Traffic Services continue to patrol the rural areas at irregular hours in response to the recent rash of break and enters to properties within our detachment area. Citizens should expect to be checked on by officers when found in those areas, particularly later at night, whether on foot or in a vehicle. Officers report that traffic continues to be slower at night than expected.

RCMP ask that if you have valuables, particularly firearms, stored at seasonal cabins for a long period that you remove these items from these locations when you are leaving the residence for longer periods. Firearms and consumable items such as liquor seem to be the items thieves are looking for when breaking into seasonal cabins.

Also, if you see unusual activity on your security system, please advise RCMP immediately of that activity. RCMP have found citizens have been posting photos or video of suspects on various social media pages and not contacting the RCMP at outset, despite indicating on their social media post(s) to have people do so if they recognize the subject(s). Police need to know this information as soon as possible. Suspect and vehicle descriptions are most valuable.

100 Mile House RCMP has also posted signage at various community boards and mailboxes to report any suspicious activity to police. We appreciate the public’s assistance as we continue with extended patrols.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House Free Press