Collision on Coquihalla Highway shortly after 4 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2020. (DriveBC footage)

‘Chain reaction pile up’ closes southbound traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP, paramedics for details

  • Feb. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Southbound lanes near the summit of the Coquihalla Highway are closed as paramedics response to a multi-vehicle crash.

At least three ambulances are on scene of what paramedics describe as a “chain reaction pile up,” BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Shannon Miller told Black Press Media Thursday.

The incident happened shortly after 4 p.m. DriveBC webcam footages shows at least two trucks involved in the collision.

DriveBC warned commuters to expect at least a one-hour delay.

More to come.

@ashwadhwaniashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hope Standard

Previous story
Sugar Cane celebration of life for man killed in hit and run in Hawaii
Next story
Man sentenced for stealing pricey ring from Salmon Arm pawn shop

Just Posted

Most Read