CFUZ going live in 2018

Tune in to CFUZ on New Years Day as Penticton's community radio station kicks off the live streaming capabilities of the studio at the Cannery Trade Centre.

Day by day CFUZ is getting closer to full FM broadcasting, but Jan. 1, the community radio station is testing their live broadcasting capabilities through their 24-7 internet stream. (Submitted photo)

On the first day of 2018, the station will move to a new phase. A mix of live shows will be included among local podcast content to make up the 24/7 internet stream. The CFUZ technical committee has been instrumental in preparing the sound studio.

“We’ve been working very hard for the past few weeks to complete the studio,” said volunteer Dave Del Rizzo. “We are really happy that we can now send a live signal from the CFUZ studio to your computers. This is the last big step involved in the station’s evolution before we start FM broadcasting – and that will happen in 2018.”

To celebrate, CFUZ will host an open house from noon to 4 p.m on Jan. 1, while programmers Ian Mackinder and Del Rizzo host a live show from the booth. The public is invited to tour the station, watch some of the DJs in action and maybe even spend some time on the air. The studio is located in the Cannery building near McGavin’s Bread. The online stream can be found at www.cfuz.ca.

Peach City Radio is a not-for-profit society with an online radio stream at www.cfuz.ca, working towards the establishment of an FM community radio service in Penticton. A member of the National Campus & Community Radio Association of Canada, Peach City Radio strives to promote volunteerism, social engagement, independent music, learning by doing, community capacity building, citizen journalism and diversity. Volunteers and donations are always welcome; contact info@peachcityradio.org or visit www.cfuz.ca for information.

