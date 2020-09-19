CFB Comox military police are looking for help into store theft

Police want to identify two individuals they think might have information

Military police at CFB Comox are looking for two people who might have information about a theft at the Canex store in August. Photo supplied

Military Police at CFB Comox are investigating a possible theft of a number of electronic products from the Canex retail store at 1625 Military Row last month.

They believe the incident took place on or around Aug. 12 during the store’s normal business hours.

The police are requesting the assistance from members of the public to help identify two people who might have information that is critical to the investigation.

If anyone is able to help provide information about the two individuals, they should contact 12 Military Police Flight at 250-339-8218. Anonymous tips can be sent to Comox Valley Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or for more information, see http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/

Comox Valley Record