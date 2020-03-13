Ceretti handed 1090-day sentence

After credit for time spent in custody the Penticton man will serve one day

Aaron Ceretti was sentenced to 1,090 days in jail plus three years probation on March 13, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of break and enter, two firearm offences and one charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Despite the sentence, he will only spend one day in prison because of time he already served.

In 2016, video footage from a property on Newton Drive showed a vehicle with four people arrive at a house and load several stolen items into it, including electronics, lottery tickets and money. Aaron Ceretti was one of three individuals identified in the video.

At the time of the incident, Ceretti was found hiding under a bed in a nearby Penticton residence and had methamphetamine on him.

A 12-gauge shotgun was also found loaded and laying on the floor with luggage and other personal belongings of Ceretti.

