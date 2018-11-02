Ceremony for Clearwater’s new cenotaph

Remembrance Day 2018 will mark the first year those in Clearwater will pay respects to Canada’s fallen around the District’s brand new cenotaph.

The dedication ceremony for the new cenotaph will take place this Saturday, Nov. 3, at 2:30 p.m. at Reg Small Park with special guest speaker John Harwood.

“It’s a gathering place for a memorial service that occurs every Nov. 11, which was the date of the end of the First World War,” said Calvin Lutz, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 259.

“Veterans and the community always gather on that day to pay tribute to veterans who served to ensure our freedom we enjoy today.”

The monument, made of Canadian granite and shipped from Quebec, was delivered last month and placed in Reg Small Park.

As “Keepers of Remembrance” the Royal Canadian Legion, Vavenby Branch 259, along with the District of Clearwater, said they’re honoured to present the historic event.

“The cenotaph will be dedicated at 2:30 p.m. then after that, everybody is invited to the Legion for a Veteran’s Dinner, door open at 5 p.m.,” said Lutz.

The District of Clearwater and the membership of the Branch 259 approved the cenotaph committee’s proposal to place a new monument in Reg Small Park on Aug. 8, 2016.

The previous cenotaph, built by Lloyd Bishop, Richard Willan and Ric Kintzinger had “suffered the ravages of weather and time” and served the community since the 1990s.

The District of Clearwater was also building a new well and well house near the old monument, which necessitated its removal to make room for the new infrastructure.

“Richard Willan and Ric Kissinger were scout leaders; they approached the Legion about building (the previous) cenotaph because it’s used for such an important ceremony in the scouting and guiding movement as well as for the Legion and the community,” said Lutz.

“Richard and Ric invited Lloyd Bishop to join them because he’s a friend and pretty handy with cement and rock and together the three built the cenotaph.”

The decommissioning ceremony for the old cenotaph took place on April 3, 2018 where O, Canada was sung and a history of the monument was given before a minute of silence.

