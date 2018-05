Members of the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron 259 Panthers at inspection

Drum major Hannah Bloomfield leads the marching into the auditorium for their performance.

Penticton native son Major David Kerr did the honours at the 76th annual Ceremonial Review for members of the Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron 259 Panthers Saturday at Ecole Entre-Lacs.

Naval cadet Norman Cole was the master of ceremonies for the event which included displays, cadet awards, inspection and ceremonial march past.

Other members of the reviewing party included Dr. Perry Lidster, representing the Air Cadet League MLA Dan Ashton and Mayor Andrew Jakubeit and others.