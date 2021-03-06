CEO of Saanich’s Open Ocean Robotics wins B.C. Cleantech award

The award honours someone who made a significant impact in changing the world of cleantech

The CEO of a Saanich-based robotics company has been recognized for being an innovator who has helped to fuel the green economy in British Columbia.

Julie Angus, CEO of Open Ocean Robotics, took home the Industry Icon award on Feb. 18 during the virtually hosted 2021 B.C. Cleantech awards. The award recognizes someone who made a significant impact in changing the world of cleantech, according to Foresight, the organization that presents the awards.

Open Ocean produces un-crewed, autonomous boats that research the ocean by using cameras and sensors to instantly relay observations. The solar- and wind-powered vessels create no greenhouse gases or noise pollution as they collect data. The robotics company says their boats can travel non-stop for a year, while never turning off, and continuously collect information the entire time.

“I am honoured and humbled to receive this recognition. We have a remarkable cleantech community in B.C., and I am excited about continuing to grow cleantech opportunities in the blue economy,” said Julie Angus. “I’m grateful for the support of the cleantech community and organizations like Foresight, who have been instrumental in our company’s success.”

The award is one of 12 that recognizes individuals, companies and organizations that contribute to the province’s cleantech community. Angus beat out over a hundred nominees, including three other CEOs who were selected as finalists.

“The Industry Icon award recognizes leadership, innovative spirit and impact, which we feel Julie exemplifies,” said Jeanette Jackson, Foresight’s CEO. “We are pleased to have supported Open Ocean Robotics’ journey to date, and look forward to their continued success.”

