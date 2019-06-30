Century cycle for Vernon 100th birthday gal

Mildred Lewis gets a spin around the city courtesy of new program for milestone year

Mildred Lewis (front) enjoys a spin around Polson Park for her 100th birthday, courtesy of Cycling Without Age pilot Jim Wind. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

If you’re stuck trying to come up with a 100th birthday present for someone, Mildred Lewis has an idea.

Give them the gift of a free bicycle ride around Vernon courtesy of the Cycling Without Age program, as that’s what Lewis was enjoying Sunday afternoon.

“This is pretty good so for,” said Lewis, who turned 100 on May 19. “Though it is very hot.”

Lewis was being wheeled in Cycling Without Age’s trishaw by pilot Jim Wind (like Blowing In the Wind) who stopped to talk to a reporter with Lewis and hoped to get some wind going again as they took off around Polson Park.

Wind earlier in June had taken twin 90-year-old sisters for a birthday spin.

The Cycling Without Age program launched in Greater Vernon at the beginning of June.

