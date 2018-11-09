Central Saanich to unveil cenotaph in Remembrance Day ceremony

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, the District of Central Saanich will unveil a new cenotaph on Remembrance Day at Pioneer Park in Brentwood Bay.

The cenotaph, recently installed near the library and Cultural Centre, is a symbol of the loss and sacrifice Canadian veterans have made.

The #CSaan Remembrance Day service is in a new location starting this year. The community will gather at the new cenotaph at 1209 Clarke Rd. We look forward to unveiling the cenotaph at 10:30 a.m. followed by the service. https://t.co/d1475DE9g0 pic.twitter.com/xyh9ZIRhvM — Central Saanich (@CSaanich) November 7, 2018

A Canadian maple leaf dons one side, the message “Be at Peace” in English and French on another and a third side is reserved for work by a local First Nations artist.

“This year is a particularly poignant opportunity for our community to show appreciation to our veterans and their families by unveiling the cenotaph,” said Mayor Ryan Windsor. “I’m extremely proud our community will have such a beautiful monument to commemorate those who made unfathomable sacrifices in the name of freedom and peace.”

In addition to the unveiling of the cenotaph, the ceremony will include a march in, two minutes of silence, poems and remarks, and a wreath laying, emceed by Carl Jensen, chair of the cenotaph committee.

Mayor Windsor will be in attendance as well as council members, Central Saanich police and firefighters, members of Air Cadet’s 676 Kittyhawk Squadron, Girl Guides, Boy Scouts and Stelly’s Marching Band.

The ceremony is slated for 10:30 a.m., Nov. 11 with refreshments to follow in the Old West Saanich School House.

