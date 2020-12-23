Central Saanich police ticket driver for failing to clear snow from vehicle

$173 fine handed out for more than a foot of snow on vehicle's roof

The Central Saanich Police Service is reminding drivers to completely clear snow from their vehicles before driving after this motorist was issued a $173 fine. (Central Saanich Police Service/Twitter)

Monday’s snowstorm left one driver’s wallet a little lighter.

The Central Saanich Police Service took to Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 22, to remind drivers that even though the snow had stopped falling, it still needed to be cleared completely from vehicles before drivers hit the roads.

PSA – please note that you are required to clear the snow from your vehicle before taking to the roads. In this instance, a foot and a half of snow cost this driver $173 for insecure load. #csaan #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/NC7iD9Boom — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) December 22, 2020

An officer issued a ticket to one driver who had not cleared more than a foot of snow from the roof of their vehicle. The driver received a ticket for $173 for an insecure load.

