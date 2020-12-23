Central Saanich police ticket driver for failing to clear snow from vehicle

Monday’s snowstorm left one driver’s wallet a little lighter.
The Central Saanich Police Service took to Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 22, to remind drivers that even though the snow had stopped falling, it still needed to be cleared completely from vehicles before drivers hit the roads.
PSA – please note that you are required to clear the snow from your vehicle before taking to the roads. In this instance, a foot and a half of snow cost this driver $173 for insecure load. #csaan #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/NC7iD9Boom
An officer issued a ticket to one driver who had not cleared more than a foot of snow from the roof of their vehicle. The driver received a ticket for $173 for an insecure load.
