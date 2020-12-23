The Central Saanich Police Service is reminding drivers to completely clear snow from their vehicles before driving after this motorist was issued a $173 fine. (Central Saanich Police Service/Twitter)

Central Saanich police ticket driver for failing to clear snow from vehicle

$173 fine handed out for more than a foot of snow on vehicle's roof

  • Dec. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Monday’s snowstorm left one driver’s wallet a little lighter.

The Central Saanich Police Service took to Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 22, to remind drivers that even though the snow had stopped falling, it still needed to be cleared completely from vehicles before drivers hit the roads.

An officer issued a ticket to one driver who had not cleared more than a foot of snow from the roof of their vehicle. The driver received a ticket for $173 for an insecure load.

 

