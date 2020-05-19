Central Saanich police seek driver who fled scene of a collision

Central Saanich Police hope for help from the public in tracking down the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene of a collision.
The collision happened at around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, May 18. According to a tweet from police, the driver hit a retaining wall near the intersection of Keating Cross Road and Oldfield Road. The driver then reportedly fled the scene, possibly with the assistance of others.
Files 20-1432/20-1450
Officers seek witnesses to a 1 car MVI that occurred ~1:15am on Mon, May 18. The vehicle & a retaining wall sustained damage. The driver fled the scene, possibly assisted by others. Call Cst Davies at 250-652-4441. To report anonymously, call @VicCrimeStop. pic.twitter.com/1lzDx05bGi
— cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) May 19, 2020
While vehicle sustained damage, it is not clear whether the incident caused any injuries to any involved person or any damage to property beyond the vehicle and the wall.
The Peninsula News Review has reached to Central Saanich Police and will update this story accordingly.
Anyone with any information about the incident can report it to Const. Glen Davies at 250-652-4441 or Greater Victoria Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com