Central Saanich Municipal Hall to be rated for accessibility

Next week is National Accessibility Awareness Week, and Central Saanich Municipal Hall might get professionally inspected for physical accessibility.

Due to a grant from the B.C. government, the Rick Hansen Foundation is offering 1,100 free accessibility certification inspections, part of a LEED-style rating system for the accessibility of buildings. Coun. Alicia Holman’s motion, which passed at a regular council meeting May 22, directs staff to apply for one such inspection. Once that is complete and deficiencies are noted, they can apply for funding from the Rick Hansen Foundation for up to $20,000 to complete an accessibility improvement project.

Coun. Holman’s older sister is a wheelchair user and has been her whole life, “so I’ve been quite involved as a sister in her wellbeing.” Holman spoke to David Willows, another accessibility advocate and a member of the Central Saanich Community Association, who told her about the Rick Hansen grant application. As next week is National Accessibility Awareness Week, they worked together to craft a plan and a motion.

That funding could go toward accessibility gaps already identified by Central Saanich staff.

“I think we’re aware of some challenges,” said Holman, who said the downstairs area of the building (where the planning and engineering departments are located) is only wheelchair-accessible from an exterior entrance.

“Ten per cent of the current population has some kind of special need, and that number is only increasing,” said Holman, referring to 2.9 million Canadians with a physical disability that impairs their mobility, vision or hearing according to the Conference Board of Canada, an Ottawa think tank. Holman also said modifying workplaces to better accomodate people with physical disabilities is better for the well-being of the community and for employers.

“I think it’s taking small steps today to raise awareness of accessibility in all its forms and help us plan for a better community for the future,” said Holman.

