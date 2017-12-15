Seamus Weeks (file photo)

Central Saanich man pleads guilty to sex offences

Charges involve child pornography, luring, and uttering threats

A 20-year old Central Saanich man has plead guilty to 10 charges relating to child pornography, criminal harassment, and uttering threats.

Seamus Weeks, who is currently on release, was 18 when he was arrested June 29, 2016, though it was not publicized until October. At the time, he faced 29 charges last year for a variety of offences involving children from Kamloops, Central Saanich, Greater Victoria, and the United States. The 10 guilty pleas relate to offences that took place in Kamloops and Central Saanich between Nov. 12 2015 and June 22, 2016.

His next court appearance is Feb. 15, 2018.

