Central Saanich is inviting young people to vote on playground designs

Central Saanich is inviting the public to weigh on two playground designs for a new playground at Tanner Park. (Black Press Media File)

Central Saanich is asking its youngest residents for input on plans for a new playground at Tanner Park.

The small neighbourhood green space located at 6245 Rodolph Rd. will host a new playground designed for ages two to 12 with a number of accessible and inclusive features for users of all abilities.

The municipality acquired the park in 1999 for future use as a neighbourhood park in line with the parks master plan strategy.

Two design options now appear before residents for input: the first option titled ‘colourful tunnel’ includes a traditional swing set with a toddler seat replaceable with an accessible swing. The structure has climbers, a Crawl Tube, two slides and ground level activities.

The second option titled ‘treehouse’ includes climbers, two slides (including a tunnel slide) and sensory and interactive ground level play.

The design of the playground located in the north-east area of the park will incorporate an accessible pathway to the playground, as well as a picnic table, a bench and landscaping as the park with its scenic view will serve as a new picnic and play area for all Central Saanich residents.

RELATED: Sidney students, provincial education minister zip into new school playground

RELATED: Sidney mayor praises federal gas tax support

The work will cost approximately $80,000 and was able to be funded from reserves without an impact on taxes.

The municipality has posted additional photos and descriptions at LetsTalkCentralSaanich.ca/TannerPark until May 25. Open to all residents, the municipality encourages caregivers to help children vote.

Mayor Ryan Windsor said in a new release that the new playground responds to long-demands from the public.

He said some of his best conversations featuring local students have revealed that parks top their wish lists.

“Over the years, the (municipality) has received requests from residents for a playground but a number of other park and budget priorities had to be competed first,” he said. “It was good timing in that this is now considered the top priority for a playground in the District and the neighbourhood has had a recent influx of young families.”

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Peninsula News Review