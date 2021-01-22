Central Saanich in talks with CRD about ‘permanent’ washroom facility near Lochside Trail

Central Saanich installed a temporary portable along Lochside Trail near Michell’s Farm Market and remains in discussion with the Capital Regional District about finding what Mayor Ryan Windsor called a ‘permanent solution’ to ensuring washroom access at the popular location. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor says the municipality remains in conversation with the Capital Regional District (CRD) about finding a “permanent solution” to washroom access on Lochside Trail.

The municipality installed a temporary washroom Jan. 14 where Lochside Trail intersects Island View Road near Michell’s Farm Market to replace the temporary outhouse the CRD had removed that had been there more than a decade.

That decision — which the CRD justifies in its park management plan citing a new permanent washroom near the trail in Saanich some four kilometres away — sparked considerable public discussion and opposition from trail users and others affected.

RELATED: Regional district flushes temporary outhouse from Central Saanich section of trail

The facility was in a jurisdictional limbo. While the CRD operated and maintained the facility, the section of the Lochside Trail it served is the responsibility of Central Saanich. This said, Jeff Leahy, senior manager, regional parks for the CRD, said earlier in January that the CRD is willing to look into the issue, noting the CRD’s outreach to the municipality and other parties that might also be involved in those conversations.

Leahy had said earlier that the location is “a popular spot” that draws heavy traffic, especially during the summer months.

“We agree this is an important place to have a washroom for the trail users,” Windsor said.

Central Saanich’s cost for the wheelchair accessible washroom is $450 per month.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com