Members of COSAR will be out on the streets in the Glenmore area of Kelowna tonight to help ensure a safe Halloween night for kids. —Image: Firedog Photogrpahy

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue out for Halloween

COSAR members will hand out candy in Kelowna and provide a safe spot for children if needed

  • Oct. 31, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

For the fifth year in a row, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers will be out tonight for Halloween, handing out candy and providing a safe place to go if young trick or treaters get a little scared.

“We will be parking one of our rescue trucks in upper Glenmore, around Watson Road Elementary, and patrolling the area on foot and with our bike team.,” said COSAR’s Ed Henczel.

“Look for us near North Glenmore Elementary and Dr. Knox (Elementary School) as well”

COSAR members will have more than 1,500 pieces of candy to hand out and will be clad in their distinctive in search and rescue jackets.

“When you see us, stop by, say hi and get some candy,” said Henczel.

    Over 30 people, young and old, enjoyed salmon sandwiches, bannock, Niwus and tea at the Elders' Tea hosted Oct. 23, by CNC Lakes. Local RCMP Constable James Wingfield attended the event, held in the Aboriginal Resource Centre, (Tez Beykih), and, although invited as a guest, was asked many questions about the legalization of marijuana. A spirited conversation revolving around the subject ensued. Fun and information, good food and companionship were the orders of the day. Wet'suwet'en Elder, Rita George, received a gift of appreciation from the CNC Aboriginal Resource, Tez Beyikh Centre (ARC) staff Oct. 23. Rita learned CNC staff had started a collection of food for students in need. She started to come in with food for the freezer, baking and other supplies to donate to the ARC larder. The staff purchased a pair of moccasins and presented them to Rita at the Elder' Tea to thank Rita for her many acts of kindness over the years.