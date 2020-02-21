Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helps off-roaders stuck on KVR trail

Two groups got stuck on the trail around 9 p.m. last night

Two groups of off-road vehicles needed to be rescued from the the KVR Trail south of Kelowna on Thursday night.

Rescuers from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) got a call for help around 9 p.m. for eight people who were struck on the trail.

According to rescuers, the first group got stuck and called for help from their friends who also got stuck trying to help them.

COSAR used its tracked UTV and eventually rescued everyone around 3 a.m.

This is COSAR’s fouth recuse in 10 days.

