Central Okanagan roads remain icy

After yesterday's snow storm, roads are still icy and snowy

Roads throughout the Central Okanagan were a mess this week as a snowstorm blanketed the valley.

“There have been approx 14 collisions reported in the last 24 hours,” said Const. Lesley Smith with the Kelowna RCMP.

“Be careful on these unpredictable road conditions. And now it’s melting so we have slushy icy roads…”

One crash involved a car travelling down Springfield near the intersection with Hollywood Road South. The driver lost control of the vehicle as it came down the road, crossed into the oncoming lane, over a road sign and a sidewalk and a fence and ended partially on a homeowners lawn.

The driver said he was driving cautiously and under the speed limit down Springfield from Rutland Road when the car spun out of control. He was unhurt in the accident.

Another snuffed out power in McKinley Landing, affecting 371 customers.

“FortisBC is working to repair damage to a power pole caused by a motor vehicle along McKinley Road that occurred at about 2:30 p.m. To safely make repairs, we’ve had to turn off power to about 380 customers in the McKinley Landing area, including some addresses along Glenmore Road,” said Nicole Bogdanovic, communications advisor with FortisBC.

The storm has passed, though road conditions have yet to return to normal.

Drive BC has a travel advisory on most major highways, due to the ice and snow that accumulated overnight and some that is still falling.

tag