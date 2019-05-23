Central Okanagan Chair Gail Given (left), Acting Chief Administrative Officer Todd Cashin (right) and RDCO staff members planted a tree on the front lawn of the RDCO KLO Road administration building in Kelowna. (RDCO)

Central Okanagan plants a tree in celebration!

It's the 100th anniversary of the Local Government Management Association of BC

Local Government Awareness Week is here and members of the Central Okanagan district planted a tree to commemorate.

Central Okanagan Chair Gail Given, Acting Chief Administrative Officer Todd Cashin and RDCO staff members planted a tree on the front lawn of the RDCO KLO Road administration building in Kelowna.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan joins other local governments in BC, planting an Autumn Maple tree to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Local Government Management Association of BC.

