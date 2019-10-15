Central Okanagan Parks Services looking for volunteers to help in regional parks

The Parks Services department will hold an information session on Oct. 27 at the Environmental Education Centre in Kelowna

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is encouraging people to apply to its Volunteers in Parks program. (Kelowna Capital News)

The Regional District of Okanagan is looking for people who like being outdoors, regularly visit regional parks and enjoy spending time with like-minded people to join their Volunteer in Parks program.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, the parks services department is holding an information session in the basement of the Environmental Education Centre, located in Mission Creek Regional Park.

The Volunteers in Parks program encourages community involvement in the Central Okanagan’s extensive regional park system. The wide-range of volunteer opportunities is designed for people who like to get out and explore regional parks, are handy and creative and like to meet other like-minded people.

There are also opportunities for families to get involved and for service organizations looking for hands-on projects that benefit the community.

The session will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., followed by a question and answer period. Participants are asked to enter the Environmental Education Centre through the downstairs backdoor.

Successful applicants will receive training, identification and other materials to help their volunteer experience.

For more information about the Volunteers in Parks information sessions and programs, visit the district’s website.

READ MORE: Okanagan health organizations unite to host Future of Health Forum in Kelowna

READ MORE: Accelerate Okanagan announces new CEO

@Niftymittens14 daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.