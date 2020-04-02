Central Okanagan Food Bank offers help to those struggling financially during pandemic

"Our message to everyone in this predicament is to please pay your bills and let us help you with your food."

Shopping carts were loaded with food as Christmas hampers were given away at the Central Okanagan Food Bank, Tuesday morning. (Photo - Carli Berry)

As more residents get laid off and more businesses close due to COVID-19, the Central Okanagan Food Bank is reminding residents that it’s here to help.

“As we enter a new month amid this pandemic with rent, mortgage and utility payments due, we are becoming increasingly concerned for those who feel the pressures of having to decide between purchasing food and paying their bills,” said Tammie Watson chief development officer of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“Our message to everyone in this predicament is to please pay your bills and let us help you with your food.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: South Okanagan community salutes frontline medical staff

Whether you are looking for fresh produce, meat, dairy, bread or non-perishable pantry stables, the food bank provides monthly food hampers to Kelowna and West Kelowna.

‘We have been experiencing an influx of new clients, often time folks who never would have imagined they would need our help” said Trevor Moss CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

“We will continue to be here for all our neighbours in need to provide the most nutritional food as possible, as the city continues to deal with the current crisis.”

A new client registration system will be available online by Monday, April 6, however, until then the food bank asks any members of the community who have not been to the food bank in the past, but are in need of food assistance now, to please call 250-763-7161 to book an appointment.

READ MORE: B.C. couple celebrates 61st anniversary through seniors’ home window

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor