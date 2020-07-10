Centennial Park partially reopens effective immediately

The spray park, public washrooms, playground and tennis court are all now accessible

The District of 100 Mile House was happy to announce on Friday, July 10 that Centennial Park is partially reopening this summer.

Closed due to the flooding that the Cariboo experienced in the Spring and COVID-19 concerns, the park is now largely open including the splash park, playground, public washroom and the tennis court.

The remainder of Centennial Park, however, including the Bridge Creek Falls trail is still closed due to the high water levels of Bridge Creek. The District asks residents using the park to respect all barrier they have put in place for the purpose of public safety.

patrick.davies@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House Free Press