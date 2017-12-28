Census 2016: Oak Bay one of most highly educated populations in world

The findings of the 2016 census were released yesterday (Nov. 29), and show that in a country with the highest proportion of college graduates among developed nations, Oak Bay is in the top contenders nationally, making this community one of the most educated in the world.

Looking at education levels for the population between 25 and 64, the national average for population with a university certificate, diploma or degree at bachelor level or above is 28.5 per cent. While B.C. registers at 34 per cent, and Victoria at 42 per cent – Oak Bay comes in at 59 per cent. If trades and college certificates are included, the rate is even higher.

Oak Bay follows the national trend that sees more women than men with bachelors and masters degrees. The numbers for doctorates are almost identical for men and women. An anomaly within Oak Bay is in the category of degree in medicine, dentistry, veterinary medicine or optometry. Nationally, 51 per cent of people holding those degrees are female; however, in Oak Bay, more than twice as many men do than women.

The largest gender gap in education within Oak Bay is in architecture, engineering, and related technologies which sees one woman to every 10 men.

tag

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com