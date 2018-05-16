Cement truck and car collide at north Nanaimo intersection

A car and a cement truck crashed at a north-end intersection this morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at Metral Drive and Aulds Road just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16.
One patient is being assessed by B.C. Ambulance Services.
There are lane closures as crews clear the scene.
#Nanaimo #MVA @NanaimoBulletin Cement truck vs. Audio station wagon collision at Auld Road, Metal Drive intersection. One person being assessed by BC Ambulance crews. pic.twitter.com/QcciePTxl2
— Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) May 16, 2018