Cement truck and car collide at north Nanaimo intersection

Incident happened just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16

A cement truck and a car collided at the intersection of Metral Drive and Aulds Road on Wednesday morning at about 11 a.m. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

A car and a cement truck crashed at a north-end intersection this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Metral Drive and Aulds Road just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16.

One patient is being assessed by B.C. Ambulance Services.

There are lane closures as crews clear the scene.