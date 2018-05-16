Cement truck and car collide at north Nanaimo intersection

Incident happened just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16

A cement truck and a car collided at the intersection of Metral Drive and Aulds Road on Wednesday morning at about 11 a.m. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

An Audi station wagon and a cement truck crashed at a north-end intersection this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Metral Drive and Aulds Road just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16.

One patient, a passenger in the Audi, was assessed at the scene by B.C. Ambulance Services, but of the three senior ladies in the Audi, all escaped serious injury.

The driver of the cement truck was shaken by the incident, but not injured.

Both vehicles involved in the collision had to be towed from the scene.