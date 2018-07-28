Cell service is now active along Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton. Jon Nigh photo

Cell service now active on Highway 3

A portion of the highway between Hope and Princeton has active cell service, but only along the road

  Jul. 28, 2018
People travelling along Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton now have access to cell service.

The cell service, which only covers the highway, comes after cellular micro-cells were installed in Sunshine Valley, Manning Park and the East Gate community.

The cell service only covers the highway, allowing those who value the area as a tech-free zone to continue to enjoy it as such.

“We are supportive of bringing cell service along the highway, as many people have safety concerns about driving Highway 3. We are hoping that this will alleviate apprehensions about driving it, because it really is a beautiful, scenic route to take to get to Manning Park Resort,” stated Vern Schram, new general manager of Manning Park Resort.

Schram estimates the coverage extends out 500 metres to either side of the highway and will not extend into the backcountry, so the same warnings apply about being prepared with other means of navigation and reaching emergency services.

