Celgar’s maintenance shutdown begin

The annual major maintenance shutdown at Celgar began this week.

The shutdown is required to allow the company to inspect the major pieces of production equipment and repair any deficiencies found. This helps ensure the mill is in good order to run reliably for the next twelve months, until the next scheduled maintenance shutdown.

Once the maintenance work in all areas has been completed they begin the start-up procedure using detailed safety and operational check sheets. It generally takes about 1.5 days to bring the mill back up to full running rates. The expected date to begin startup is June 21.