Celebration of life service for Brayden Kuroda postponed

COVID-19 concerns result in postponement of celebration of life service for Brayden Kuroda

Brayden Kuroda of Penticton passed away Feb.17 at age 19. He is remembered for his "infectious smile" having touched many people in his short life. (File photo)

A special tribute and celebration of life service for Brayden Kuroda that was scheduled for March 30 has been postponed until a later date.

“In light of the current situation with the COVID-19 virus we are saddened to say that we will have to postpone the memorial until a time that it is safe to do so,” said Kenni Kuroda, Brayden’s father on March 16. “We are so grateful for all the tributes and support the community has showed us at this very difficult time.”

The service was scheduled to take place at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre.

Brayden passed away unexpectedly while in Alberta staying with relatives on the night of Feb. 17.

He was in his first season as a member of the National NextGen freestyle skiing team.

About 300 people attended a special tribute to the young man at Apex Mountain Resort on March 14.

The Western News will publish the new date of the memorial service when it becomes available.

