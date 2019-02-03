Alexis Puentes pays tribute to his father-in-law Bill Goodacre at Goodacre’s memorial Feb. 2, 2019 at the Dze L K’ant Cultural Centre. (Thom Barker photo)

Celebration of life held for Bill Goodacre

Former town councillor and friend to all remembered for his decency and respectfulness

It was standing room at the Dze L K’ant Cultural Centre for a celebration of the life of Bill Goodacre, who died last week at the Bulkley Lodge at the age of 67.

The overriding theme of the day was Goodacre’s legacy is one of decency and respect. Speakers, from the scheduled dignitaries to extemporaneous well-wishers referred to the former Smithers town councillor and provincial MLA as “our friend Bill.”

WATCH: Alexis Puentes pays tribute to his father-in-law Bill Goodacre.

For the full story please see this week’s edition of The Interior News.

