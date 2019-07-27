Celebration of life for well-known Penticton wildlife artist

One of the works of artist Terry Isaac on the cover of a wildlife art publication. Mark Brett/Western NewsOne of the works of artist Terry Isaac on the cover of a wildlife art publication. Mark Brett/Western News

Family, friends and the public are welcome to join in the celebration of life for well-known wildlife artist Terry Issac.

Isaac, died on July 16 at the age of 60 and is remembered as a great artist, teacher and mentor. His celebration of life will take place on Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at Red Rooster Winery (891 Naramata Rd.).

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made to Ducks Unlimited. An online payment option is available and can be made in Isaac’s name, or to the education fund for Isaac’s children (payable at a TD bank, account # 9288-6420946).

Isaac earned many accolades as a wildlife artist, most recently being named Ducks Unlimited Canada’s Artist of the Year.

He also loved to give back to charities such as the AlleyCats Alliance, donating prints of his work for fundraisers and opening up his pop up gallery in Cherry Lane Shopping Centre to allow them space to bring awareness to the group.

Issac was inspired by the work of Robert Bateman, the same artist that eventually recommended his work to his publisher that afforded him numerous opportunities — including working with Walt Disney.

His gallery, located at 475 Upper Bench Rd. North, in Penticton will remain open over the summer as they continue to exhibit his work and operate his store.

