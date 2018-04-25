Celebration of life for Maple Ridge mother killed in hit-and-run

Daughter's wish is for drawing to go viral for mother's sake.

Tassis Vix and her 10-year-old daughter Nevaeh in an undated picture. (Contributed)

A celebration of life is being held for Tassis Vix, the Maple Ridge mother who was killed in a hit-and-run incident on April 12 along Lougheed Highway.

The event takes place at 1 p.m. on May 12 at Maple Ridge Baptist Church, 22155 Lougheed Highway.

Anyone who was “touched by our angel” is welcome to attend, said Vix’s aunt, Gigi Bengert.

Police have located the vehicle they believe hit Vix, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is still ongoing, said Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk.

“We won’t be releasing any new information until the totality of the investigation is complete and that’s been forwarded to Crown Counsel for any charge recommendation,” she added.

“We have found the vehicle. We’ve done some forensic analysis on the vehicle. On what we’ve found that will all form part of that ongoing police investigation.”

Vix, 32, was found by the side of Lougheed Highway by her boyfriend Steven Kaplanchuk after being struck and killed by a vehicle travelling west near downtown Maple Ridge.

Vix had worked as a veterinarian assistant at Haney Animal Hospital since it opened 15 years ago, and was remembered for her love of animals.

“She is being remembered by scores of people in her community of Maple Ridge and, in fact, people from all over are sharing stories of her compassion, generosity and love for all creatures great and small,” said her aunt.

“She remains a cherished mother, daughter, sister, great-grand and grand-daughter, niece, cousin, former-partner, daughter-in-law, friend and employee to those left behind. Her outreach on behalf of any being footed, feathered, scaled or finned was inherited from her late father Gary, had always been her passion and is certainly a legacy worth passing on.”

A GoFundMe page set up by the family to help Vix’s 10-year-old daughter Nevaeh has so far raised $16,924.

Even more people have made direct donations to the family.

“We want to thank you all for the overwhelming love and prayers that are being sent our way. Words cannot adequately express our gratitude to you all at this time,” said Bengert, adding that Nevaeh also wanted to thank everyone who is sharing a story where their life was touched by her mother.

“She is very proud that her mom was so loved in their community and left such a lasting, loving impression on the world around her. Her greatest wish at this time is for her drawing, that is posted on the GoFundMe site and on Tassis Vix’s Facebook page, to go viral, for her mother’s sake.”

The family also wanted to acknowledge and thank “the RCMP, ambulance service, fire department, victim’s services, coroner’s office and those individuals who have always given their utmost to those of us who hope to never need them.”

Memories and photos of Vix can be shared with the family at remembertassis@gmail.com for their family memory book.

Gresiuk said police continue to look for witnesses or anyone that has additional information relating to this incident.

• Anyone with more information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at solvecrime.ca.