Celebration of life for homicide victim Fran Shurie set for Wednesday in Duncan

The event is open to family and friends, and media is asked to stay away.

A Celebration of Life for Francois Shurie has been scheduled for Wednesday at Warmland House. (Citizen file)

Family of Christmas Eve homicide victim Francois Shurie have organized a Celebration of Life for him in Duncan.

The memorial is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Warmland House on Beverly Street.

Shurie, along with his girlfriend Nellie Williams, were attacked in Duncan on Dec. 24 at the corner of Trunk Road and Canada Avenue. Shurie succumbed to his injuries that night, while Williams died in hospital on Dec. 28.

The crimes are under investigation by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information is urged to call 250-380-6211.

Shurie and Williams had one child together and Williams is the mother of five children. There will be a private funeral for family only at a later date for Shurie, and a funeral for Williams is in the planning stages.