A celebration of life has been organized for Spencer Alexander Moore who died in the early hours of Aug. 24, 2019. – Emily Vance photo

Celebration of life announced for Parksville man who died following reported hit and run

Investigation still underway following death of Spencer Alexander Moore

  • Oct. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A celebration of life and ceremony have been organized for Spencer Alexander Moore, the Parksville man who died following what police deemed a hit and run in the early hours of Aug. 24.

The 32-year-old man was remembered in an obituary published in Oct. 22’s edition of The NEWS.

The obituary describes Moore as a “vibrant and loving young soul.”

“Spencer touched the lives of many people in such a genuine and loving manner; his loss will be hard to accept,” reads the obituary.

READ MORE: Man dead after reported early-morning hit-and-run incident in Parksville

A memorial was set up on Hirst Avenue at the end of August in memory of Moore.

Flowers, letters and notes of condolences adorned an area near where Moore was struck.

A GoFundMe campaign was also set up in the weeks following Moore’s death to help offset the costs of the funeral.

Following the incident, Moore’s family had requested that his name not be released to the public.

Original reports from RCMP stated that it appears he had been struck by a vehicle. A 1999 black Ford truck was seized in relation to the crime and underwent forensic investigation.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Oceanside RCMP ‘certain’ black Ford truck was involved in Parksville hit-and-run

According to Oceanside RCMP’s Cpl. Mike Kane, no updates are currently available about the case.

Oceanside RCMP’s Cpl Jesse Foreman previously stated the case was currently before the Crown counsel. Since the investigation is ongoing, RCMP are unable to provide further comment.

Moore’s celebration of life will be held on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Yates Funeral Home in Parksville.

