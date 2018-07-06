Dancers from the Lil’wat Nation were in the Boundary on June 21 in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day. While parts of the day scheduled for Gyro Park were rained out, dancers were present in schools in Grand Forks throughout the day. In Lil’wat Nation tradition, dancing and storytelling conveys the cultural traditions and history – making it vital to pass on to youth and future generations. (Myrna Logan/Submitted)

Celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day

Some festivities were rained out, but students enjoyed Indigenous dancing

KATHLEEN SAYLORS

Grand Forks Gazette

