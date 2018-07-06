Celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day

Dancers from the Lil’wat Nation were in the Boundary on June 21 in celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day. While parts of the day scheduled for Gyro Park were rained out, dancers were present in schools in Grand Forks throughout the day. In Lil’wat Nation tradition, dancing and storytelling conveys the cultural traditions and history – making it vital to pass on to youth and future generations. (Myrna Logan/Submitted)