Celebrating International Credit Union Day

The Burns Lake branch of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union (BVCU) celebrates the 71st International Credit Union (ICU) Day with free pies, on Oct. 17. Branch manager Nathan Way, handed out goodies to everyone who stopped by. The BVCU has been in its current location since 2000, when the Lakes District Credit Union (LDCU) merged with the BVCU. The LDCU was incorporated on Oct. 29, 1948 in Grassy Plains and later moved to Burns Lake. ICU Day was started by the United States Credit Union National Association in 1948 as a way to show appreciation for the role the unions play in creating opportunities for community members. It is celebrated on the third Thursday of October. (Blair McBride photo)

  • Oct. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

