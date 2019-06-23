Celebrating Filipino heritage in Quesnel

Children perform the Itik-Itik, a Philippines folk dance form that was created by imitating the movements of a duck, such as wading, flying, taking short steps and splashing water on their backs. Lindsay Chung photo

The Filipino Canadian Community of Quesnel shared Filipino dance, music and food with the community last weekend, as they hosted a Filipino Heritage Month Celebration June 15 at St. Ann’s Parish Hall. The evening featured a buffet with traditional Filipino foods, cultural dancing, a display of traditional clothing, an auction and keynote speeches by MP Todd Doherty and MLA Coralee Oakes. The event celebrated the 121st anniversary of independence in the Philippines and celebrated this June being the first Filipino Heritage Month celebrated in Canada.

“Your story is our story, and we are so grateful for the contributions you have brought not only to our community of Quesnel, but to our region of the Cariboo and to our country of Canada,” Doherty told the group.

Oakes also brought a message of gratitude.

“Thank you to the Filipino community for your laughter, your love, your music and everything you bring to our community,” she said.

